Kevin McHale, actor de ‘Glee’, ‘envenena’ por accidente a su novio

Kevin McHale, actor de Glee pensó inicialmente que su novio había contraído covid-19 cuando este empezó a encontrarse mal, pero todo era culpa de un pollo crudo que él le había servido.
La leyenda urbana asegura que al reparto y equipo de Glee le persigue una mala suerte inexplicable -algunos hablan incluso de una maldición- que habría quedado probada tras las trágicas muertes de algunos de sus protagonistas.
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. • 7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn’t make sense. And I know it probably never will. • She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend. She was the single most quick-witted person I’ve ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim. The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene… I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us. She was the most talented person I’ve ever known. There is nothing she couldn’t do and I’m furious we won’t get to see more. • I’m thankful for all the ways in which she made me a better person. She taught me how to advocate for myself and to speak up for the things and people that were important to me, always. I’m thankful for the times I grew an ab muscle from laughing so hard at something she said. I’m thankful she became like family. I’m thankful that my dad happened to have met her weeks before I did and when I got Glee, he told me to “look out for a girl named Naya because she seemed nice.” Well dad, she was nice and she became one of my favorite people ever. • If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you’ll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I’m thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy back on that boat. I’m thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom. I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us – those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee.
Naya Rivera falleció en un accidente el pasado julio mientras navegaba con su hijo por el Lago Piru, Cory Monteith sufrió una sobredosis de alcohol y heroína en 2013 que le costó la vida y Mark Salling se suicidó en 2018 tras ser declarado culpable de varios cargos por posesión de pornografía infantil.
A esas tragedias se suman también los problemas personales y profesionales del resto del elenco, cuyas carreras nunca han vuelto a conocer unos niveles de popularidad semejantes a los de los años en que trabajaban en la serie musical.
El actor Kevin McHale parecía haberse convertido en la siguiente víctima de esa serie de desgracias cuando su novio Austin McKenzie enfermó recientemente por motivos desconocidos y aparentemente inexplicables. El intérprete -que daba vida a Artie en la ficción- se define a sí mismo como un hipocondríaco “de toda la vida” y en un principio pensó que Austin podía haber contraído el coronavirus. Sin embargo, y para su sorpresa, el culpable de que se encontrara en un estado deplorable era él mismo, según reveló en Twitter.
“¿Alguna vez has cocinado poco las salchichas de pollo (sin querer) y se las has servido a tu novio y él se ha puesto muy muy malo y has pensado que era el covid y te has hecho las pruebas dos veces, pero no, resulta que solo es salmonela?”, ha bromeado Kevin en su cuenta. “Debería romper conmigo. Yo lo haría”.
But have you undercooked chicken sausage (unintentionally) and then served it to your bf and then he got superrrrr sick and you thought it was covid and you got tested twice but nah you just fed him salmonella? He should break up with me. I would.
— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) August 2, 2020
La parte positiva es que su novio ha sabido afrontar la situación con humor y ha reaccionado a sus tuits compartiendo una captura de pantalla de una búsqueda de Google que rezaba ‘Cómo vengarte de tu marido’ junto al mensaje: “Aquí, con una lectura ligera”.
De paso, también le ha dejado claro al actor de Glee, pese a que estaba convaleciente, había visto su mensaje acerca de Harry Styles en el que afirmaba que podía “tocarle” a él cuando quisiera.
“Me fui de Twitter hace años. Ahora he vuelto para controlar al salido de mi novio, Kevin Mchale, que hace cinco días hizo que contrajera salmonela ‘por accidente'”, escribió Austin en la biografía de su perfil.