Kevin McHale, actor de ‘Glee’, ‘envenena’ por accidente a su novio

Kevin McHale, actor de Glee pensó inicialmente que su novio había contraído covid-19 cuando este empezó a encontrarse mal, pero todo era culpa de un pollo crudo que él le había servido.

La leyenda urbana asegura que al reparto y equipo de Glee le persigue una mala suerte inexplicable -algunos hablan incluso de una maldición- que habría quedado probada tras las trágicas muertes de algunos de sus protagonistas.

Naya Rivera falleció en un accidente el pasado julio mientras navegaba con su hijo por el Lago Piru, Cory Monteith sufrió una sobredosis de alcohol y heroína en 2013 que le costó la vida y Mark Salling se suicidó en 2018 tras ser declarado culpable de varios cargos por posesión de pornografía infantil.

A esas tragedias se suman también los problemas personales y profesionales del resto del elenco, cuyas carreras nunca han vuelto a conocer unos niveles de popularidad semejantes a los de los años en que trabajaban en la serie musical.

El actor Kevin McHale parecía haberse convertido en la siguiente víctima de esa serie de desgracias cuando su novio Austin McKenzie enfermó recientemente por motivos desconocidos y aparentemente inexplicables. El intérprete -que daba vida a Artie en la ficción- se define a sí mismo como un hipocondríaco “de toda la vida” y en un principio pensó que Austin podía haber contraído el coronavirus. Sin embargo, y para su sorpresa, el culpable de que se encontrara en un estado deplorable era él mismo, según reveló en Twitter.

“¿Alguna vez has cocinado poco las salchichas de pollo (sin querer) y se las has servido a tu novio y él se ha puesto muy muy malo y has pensado que era el covid y te has hecho las pruebas dos veces, pero no, resulta que solo es salmonela?”, ha bromeado Kevin en su cuenta. “Debería romper conmigo. Yo lo haría”.

