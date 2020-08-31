Impacta Adele con su renovada figura FOTOS

Adele ha sido noticia en los meses recientes y no ha sido precisamente por su música, sino por su cambio radical de imagen gracias al que luce cada vez más delgada y saludable. Cambio que ha lucido en pocas, pero significativas fotos en las redes sociales que han propiciados muchas comparativas de antes y después.
View this post on Instagram
Incredible Adele fat to fit transformation 💪🏽😍 I feel very motivated; I hope you do too! . . . . . #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeandafterweight #beforeandafterweightlosspics #beforeandafterweightlossjourney #beforeandafterweightoss #adelebeforeandafter #adeleisnotfat #dietchange #diethabits #fattofitjourney #fattofittransformation #fattofitmom #fattofitness #fattofitworkouts #ketowomenshealth #ketoover40 #lowcarblifestyles #lowcarbdiets #lowcarbbreakfast #lowcarblunch #lowcarbdinner #lowcarbsnacks #lowcarbdrinks #lowcarbrecipesandideas #ketolifestlye #ketolover #ketosislifestyle #ketogenicdiet #lowcarbvibes #lowcarbliving . . Credit pic 📸 @ketohappy.life 😍
Cabe recordar que hace unas semanas la renovada Adele publicó en su Instagram uno de los secretos con el que ha conseguido esa transformación. Se trata de un libro que asegura que le ha cambiado la vida por completo: las memorias de la autora estadounidense Glennon Doyle, tituladas “Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living”. Gracias a él, ha entendido que es la única responsable de su felicidad y de su libertad.
View this post on Instagram
If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. “A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥️
En esta ocasión la renovada Adele nuevamente revolucionó las redes al lucir su renovada imagen que muestra una impresionante evolución física.
En el homenaje al carnaval de Jamaica, que se realizó los días 30 y 31 de agosto, la intérprete de “Hello” eligió un peinado estilo africano y la parte superior de un bikini con los colores de la bandera del país homenajeado.