Aprende en Casa: preguntas y respuestas 3° de primaria 4 de diciembre

Carola _____________(despertó) late because her alarm clock didn’t go off. She was eating breakfast when she ___________(vio) her dog eating her homework. She ________(corrió) for the bus and she __________(perdió) it. She ________(subió) the next bus and she ______ (se sentó) next to her classmate. The bus stopped and she __________ (derramó) her orange juice on him. She _______ (fue) to her karate class and she _____ (se sintió) much better.