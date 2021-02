Aprende en Casa: preguntas y respuestas 2° de primaria 4 de febrero

The story says: It is bedtime, so five little monkeys have to go to bed. La historia dice: Es la hora de dormir, así que los 5 changos tienen que ir a la cama.

However, five little monkeys have other ideas in mind, and start jumping on the bed! Sin embargo, los 5 changuitos tienen otras ideas en su cabeza, y empiezan a brincar en la cama.

This will NOT end well… Esto no terminará bien…

1. The Five little monkeys start jumping on the bed. One falls off and bumps his head.

So Momma calls the doctor and the doctor says: “No more monkeys jumping on the bed!”

2. Then, four little monkeys start jumping on the bed One falls off and bumps his head.

So Momma calls the doctor and the doctor says: “No more monkeys jumping on the bed!”

3. Later, three little monkeys start jumping on the bed One falls off and bumps his head.