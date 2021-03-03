Detienen en 6 casas a 83 indocumentados

Compartir esta publicación













El fin de semana en seis viviendas fueron detenidos 83 indocumentados por la Patrulla Fronteriza y las agencias estatales y locales de la ley, como DPS de Texas, Policía de Laredo, Sheriff del Condado de Webb y condestables de Precintos.

También de Aduanas y Migración (ICE) e Investigaciones de Seguridad Doméstica (HSI).

Catearon seis domicilios, el primero la mañana del viernes, en el sur de Laredo; al salir de una casa y subiendo a un auto encontraron a 10 extranjeros sin documentos migratorios, originarios de Guatemala y México.

El mismo día, la Policía de Laredo en la región central de la ciudad, ubicó una casa donde reúnen a indocumentados por uno o varios días, para luego enviarlos en grupos, al norte del país.

Fueron 25 extranjeros de Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala y Honduras.

