Miércoles, 03 de marzo de 2021
3 marzo, 2021

Detienen en 6 casas a 83 indocumentados




La Policía ubicó una casa donde reúnen a indocumentados por uno o varios días, para luego enviarlos en grupos

Por Redacción


El fin de semana en seis viviendas fueron detenidos 83 indocumentados por la Patrulla Fronteriza y las agencias estatales y locales de la ley, como DPS de Texas, Policía de Laredo, Sheriff del Condado de Webb y condestables de Precintos.

También de Aduanas y Migración (ICE) e Investigaciones de Seguridad Doméstica (HSI).

Catearon seis domicilios, el primero la mañana del viernes, en el sur de Laredo; al salir de una casa y subiendo a un auto encontraron a 10 extranjeros sin documentos migratorios, originarios de Guatemala y México.

El mismo día, la Policía de Laredo en la región central de la ciudad, ubicó una casa donde reúnen a indocumentados por uno o varios días, para luego enviarlos en grupos, al norte del país.

Fueron 25 extranjeros de Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala y Honduras.


