Gal Gadot: Lo que no sabías de la sensual actriz (FOTOS)

View this post on Instagram

Shooting this amazing editorial at my home base with my home team was truly special to me. I’m so grateful I get to visit the most fascinating places, to meet the most incredible people and play the characters that I care about , and at the end of the day I'll always be Gal from a small country in the Middle East and I was extremely proud to take @vanityfair with me for a couple of days on the Mediterranean coast line. Photographed by: @dudihasson1