Muere Chadwick Boseman protagonista de The Black Panther

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Chadwick Boseman, conocido por protagonizar el filme La pantera negra, falleció este 28 de agosto. La noticia fue confirmada en la cuenta oficial del actor en Instagram, donde se indicó que perdió la vida luego de 4 años desde que inició su lucha contra el cáncer de colon.

Con un dolor inconmensurable confirmamos el fallecimiento de Chadwick Boseman”, se informó en las redes sociales del intérprete.

En 2016, el actor fue diagnosticado con cáncer de colon en estadio III, y luchó con él durante los últimos 4 años a medida que avanzaba hacia el estadio IV.

Un verdadero luchador, Chadwick perseveró a través de todo y te trajo muchas de las películas que tanto te han gustado. Desde ‘Marshall‘ hasta ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ de August Wilson y varios más, todas fueron filmadas durante y entre innumerables cirugías y quimioterapia”, señala el comunicado.

“Fue el honor de su carrera dar vida al rey T’Challa en Black Panther”, agregó.⁣

En el comunicado agregó que Boseman murió en su casa, con su esposa y familia a su lado. “La familia agradece el amor y las oraciones, y pide que respeten su privacidad en este momento difícil”.

My #TopNine2019. It has been one for the books. 🙏🏾 Thank you all. 2020, I'm ready for you! pic.twitter.com/pdPVEbOXZ7

— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) December 31, 2019