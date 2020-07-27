Muere Garrett Foster, hombre baleado durante protesta en Austin

Compartir esta publicación













El sábado 25 de julio durante una protesta en Texas, Garrett Foster murió baleado después de acercarse a un automóvil que abrió fuego contra él, según informes de la policía de Austin.

Katrina Ratliff, portavoz de la policía, informó a la prensa que el suceso ocurrió antes de las 10:00 p.m durante una protesta en Austin. El sujeto, identificado como Garrett Foster, fue trasladado al hospital, donde murió.

Assault-weapon-wielding #GarrettFoster who was shot in Austin, last night, explaining why he had an AK-47 to deal with "p—ies" who oppose him. #austinprotests pic.twitter.com/3OaZqHoray — Antifa Stats (@antifastats) July 26, 2020

El conductor tocó el claxon y aceleró contra los manifestantes, lo que provocó el enojo de Garrett Foster, quien se acercó hacia el carro con un rifle; el hombre del vehículo lo baleó y se fue del lugar, según el testigo del medio Austin American-Statesman, Michael Capochiano.

Tonight in Austin, #BlackLivesMatter protesters hit the streets. A Nazi coward drove his car into the crowd, shooting 8 times, killing an activist named Garret. It took 7 minutes for the cops to bring EMS over, as Garret lay dying.#austinprotestspic.twitter.com/LietGgONzr — Anti-Fascist AWK (@AWKWORDrap) July 26, 2020

“La víctima podría haber llevado un rifle”, dijo Katrina Ratliff a la prensa, agregando que el sospechoso de la muerte de Garrett Foster ya había sido detenido y estaba cooperando con la investigación.

La protesta fue una iniciativa del movimiento Black Lives Matter y fue transmitida en vivo por Facebook. En la grabación se escucha el claxon y los disparos.

A memorial has been set up for #GarrettFoster in front of Austin Police Headquarters. Last night Foster was participating in a Black Lives Matter protest downtown when he was shot and killed. Police say Foster may have approached the shooters vehicle with a rifle. pic.twitter.com/Pv5USy20F9 — Shannon Ryan (@ShannononFOX7) July 26, 2020