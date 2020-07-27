Últimas noticias

El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo

26 julio, 2020

Muere Garrett Foster, hombre baleado durante protesta en Austin


Garrett Foster.


El sospechoso de la muerte de Garrett Foster durante las protestas en Austin, ya había sido detenido y estaba cooperando con la investigación

Por La Noticia


El sábado 25 de julio durante una protesta en Texas, Garrett Foster murió baleado después de acercarse a un automóvil que abrió fuego contra él, según informes de la policía de Austin.

Garret Foster herido por disparo

Katrina Ratliff, portavoz de la policía, informó a la prensa que el suceso ocurrió antes de las 10:00 p.m durante una protesta en Austin. El sujeto, identificado como Garrett Foster, fue trasladado al hospital, donde murió.

El conductor tocó el claxon y aceleró contra los manifestantes, lo que provocó el enojo de Garrett Foster, quien se acercó hacia el carro con un rifle; el hombre del vehículo lo baleó y se fue del lugar, según el testigo del medio Austin American-Statesman, Michael Capochiano.

“La víctima podría haber llevado un rifle”, dijo Katrina Ratliff a la prensa, agregando que el sospechoso de la muerte de Garrett Foster ya había sido detenido y estaba cooperando con la investigación.

La protesta fue una iniciativa del movimiento Black Lives Matter y fue transmitida en vivo por Facebook. En la grabación se escucha el claxon y los disparos.


Protestas EEUU

