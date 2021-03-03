Covid-19: Se rompe la racha; reportan ocho decesos en Laredo, Texas

Compartir esta publicación













LAREDO, TX. – La racha de cinco días sin muertes de Covid-19 se rompió el martes, al reportarse ocho defunciones.

Aunque todos los decesos son anteriores que no se habían reportado, las autoridades de salud los incluyeron en el reporte de ayer.

Las muertes son de seis hombres entre 50 y 90 años y dos mujeres de 80 y 90 años.

Con esto, la cifra de decesos por Covid-19 en Laredo llegó a 788 desde el inicio de la pandemia en marzo del 2020.

Respecto a los contagios, ayer se reportaron sólo 16, llegando la cifra de positivos a 42 mil 752 con 262 casos activos y 41 mil 707 recuperados.

Se informó que ayer había 39 personas internadas en los hospitales, 22 de ellas en cuidados intensivos y la tasa hospitalaria fue del 7.8 por ciento.

📣 The online portal and phone lines to set an appointment will open on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. In addition, the online portal will begin serving as a scheduler/waitlist system. For more information: English release – https://t.co/GTh7LfKzVW pic.twitter.com/9KuUqaZOzT — City of Laredo (@cityoflaredo) March 3, 2021

📣 COVID-19 VACCINES UPDATE Patients that are scheduled to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be notified via phone, email, or text that their scheduled March 6th appointment will now be rescheduled for Tuesday, March 9th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/YeAjwg7Nfx — City of Laredo (@cityoflaredo) March 3, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE (03/02): Hospitalization rate is at 7.83% (+1 hospitalization from 03/01) with 22 patients in ICU. Please stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19! For additional information, visit: https://t.co/Y4oyGcCCTd#LaredoHealth #MaskUpLaredo pic.twitter.com/CtwxUUwLBF — City of Laredo (@cityoflaredo) March 2, 2021