Miércoles, 03 de marzo de 2021
3 marzo, 2021

Covid-19: Se rompe la racha; reportan ocho decesos en Laredo, Texas


Las muertes son de seis hombres entre 50 y 90 años y dos mujeres de 80 y 90 años

Por Francisco Díaz


LAREDO, TX. – La racha de cinco días sin muertes de Covid-19 se rompió el martes, al reportarse ocho defunciones.

Aunque todos los decesos son anteriores que no se habían reportado, las autoridades de salud los incluyeron en el reporte de ayer.

Las muertes son de seis hombres entre 50 y 90 años y dos mujeres de 80 y 90 años.

Con esto, la cifra de decesos por Covid-19 en Laredo llegó a 788 desde el inicio de la pandemia en marzo del 2020.

Respecto a los contagios, ayer se reportaron sólo 16, llegando la cifra de positivos a 42 mil 752 con 262 casos activos y 41 mil 707 recuperados.

Se informó que ayer había 39 personas internadas en los hospitales, 22 de ellas en cuidados intensivos y la tasa hospitalaria fue del 7.8 por ciento.


