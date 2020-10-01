Pastora cristiana deja la iglesia para convertirse en stripper y ser feliz (+FOTOS)

La vida está llena de cambios, a veces no son buenos y otras veces resultan excelentes, como el caso de una pastora cristiana de nombre Nikole Mitchell, quien causó conmoción en las redes sociales, pues dejó sus hábitos para convertirse en una exitosa stripper. Su historia le ha dado vuelta al mundo y aquí te la contamos.
Fue hace unos años cuando Nikole Mitchell se desenvolvía como fiel pastora cristiana. Su única meta era laborar en la iglesia. Todo marchaba en orden hasta que de pronto todo cambió. Resulta que acudió a una obra de teatro en la que se abordaron temas LGBT. Fue ahí cuando descubrió que era bisexual.
TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Descubren a hombre viviendo en clóset de su hija con la que tenía relaciones
Tras el curioso descubrimiento -2016-, empezaron los cambios. Abrió su canal de YouTube, en donde habló de cómo se concilió con su sexualidad y la religión. Explicó cómo decidió cambiarse de vocación.
De acuerdo a su testimonio, que dio al periódico New York Post, el cambio fue paulatino. Primero tuvo que lidiar con su familia ‘conservadora’. Sin embargo, recibió el apoyo de su marido e hijos. Uno de los cambios más drásticos se dio cuando abrió su cuenta de OnlyFans en donde descrubió que comenzaba su felicidad, pues según dijo: “siempre quiso ser stripper”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Oh my GOSH, tonight’s call inside my manifestation course was NEXT LEVEL!!!🔥🤯🔥😏🔥🙌🏾🔥 The safety and vulnerability and transparency that happens in there is unlike anywhere else… and leads to such deep healing and transformation that not only changes their lives but heals the world! I’m telling you… when you sign up to work with me – whether 1:1, my mastermind, or my courses – you get so much more than you even realize. There is where fear is dissolved, desires are unearthed, power is unleashed, healing takes place, and transmutation happens. This is where dreams are born, miracles happen, and love is multiplied. I can not recommend being in a container like this enough. You don’t know what you’re missing out on until you’re on these calls and having these conversations, and you realize this is why magical things happen to people who put support in place. Next level support gets you next level results. And you are worthy of both. Manifestation students – make sure you watch the replay of tonight’s call! Everyone else – put support in place! Whether it’s me or someone else, pick someone who is living a version of the life you want, resonates with you, lights you up, and keeps you coming back for more. THEY are the ones to hire. Love you, believe in you, and always here for you. 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥 📸: @colbyfiles
En su cuenta de Instagram ha respondido varias críticas. Asegura que es “nunca –había sido– tan feliz.
“Si pudiera sumar de lo que he aprendido en estos cuatro años en llegar a casa para mí misma, sería esto: Puedes confiar en ti misma. Si dejas la Iglesia como yo lo hice, no le das la espalda a Dios”, escribió.
Nikole Mitchell vive en Los Ángeles, California. Tiene tres hijos. Se separó de su esposo. Trabaja como stripper en OnlyFans y es coach de vida.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ahh! The New York Post picked up my story!! And it’s true: I have never been more at home in my power, in my radiance, and in my divine essence. And I have never been happier. If I can sum up what I’ve learned these past 4 years in coming home to myself, it’s this: -> You can trust yourself. I know there are a lot of voices that have a lot of opinions on what you should and should not do, should and should not be, but you are the only one who knows who you came here to be. Trust yourself, listen to yourself, and BE yourself. The world will adjust. -> God goes with you. If you left the church like I did, you didn’t leave God behind. God went with you and will continue to go before you, stay beside you, and close all things behind you. God’s got you, boo. -> Life is beautiful on the other side. It’s scary to step into the unknown. We’ve been taught to fear ourselves, fear our desires, and fear the nudges of our hearts. But I’m telling you – your desires are leading you to a place that is so beautiful and expansive and free, you’ll be SO GLAD you took that leap of faith. Life really does get better. ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to everyone who has loved and supported me, both on this journey and in the publishing of my story! I am so humbled, honored, and grateful. You truly make the world a beautiful place.☺️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ You can read the article in my bio! ❤️❤️❤️ (Huge thanks to @makka_rena and @nypost for sharing my story!)
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“I have to become so fucking rich because I have so much money I want to give away." This was one of my main motivations in getting rich/er. And it's true. There is so much money I want to give away (what I give now is amazing but I want to give even more!), so many lives to empower, so many generations to impact, and a legacy to create. Money has the power to heal, transform, and uplevel the lives of generations to come, and I am here to do just that. I am here to give wealth a good name. Everyone who steps into my orbit knows what I mean. Spend 5 minutes with me and you'll leave feeling so pumped up, so alive, and so unstoppable, that your life will never be the same. And I don't say that lightly. When you meet someone who is so free, so empowered, so grateful, and so alive, you immediately want what they have. Because you know that kind of presence, energy, and power doesn't come from some external source. It comes from the infinite, invisible, eternal source itself, and it's fucking contagious. The same is available to you. You CAN have your dreams come true. You CAN land your dream job. You CAN make a shit ton of money. You CAN become the star you were born to be. Hold that vision. Do the inner work. Put powerful support in your corner. AND YOU WILL FUCKING MAKE IT. There is no way but up. There is no choice but to succeed. There is no option but to make it. When you have that kind of resolve and one-of-a-kind support in your corner, you will be blown away by how fast your dreams come true. In my circle, we don't mess. We rise to the occasion. We get clear on our vision. We put support in place. And we manifest the shit out of our dreams. We do.not.stop. This is the circle you want to be in. This is the energy you want to partake in. This is the momentum you want in your corner. It's time for you to rise. And I am here to take you to the top. Work with me 1:1 or join my mastermind. Links in my bio.❤️ 📸: @trudgephoto