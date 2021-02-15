Activan refugios por frío extremo en Laredo, Texas

Compartir esta publicación













LAREDO TX.- Las autoridades de Laredo habilitaron la tarde de este domingo al menos dos refugios para personas que no tengan donde pasar la noche.

El reporte meteorológico indica que la temperatura bajará a 6 grados bajo cero y ante esto se hizo el anuncio de los refugios disponible.

Las personas que necesiten apoyo pueden acudir a Bethany House donde ayer en la tarde aún había capacidad para recibir personas desamparadas.

Por su parte en el Instituto Holding tambien hay espacio disponible y una comida caliente.

Para mayores informes las personas pueden llamar al 311.

UPDATE- Salvation Army is closed! ❄️As we prepare for freezing temperatures in the upcoming days, we want to encourage that if you or someone you know is in need of shelter, please share this information. pic.twitter.com/Ff03XJgfsE — City of Laredo (@cityoflaredo) February 14, 2021

❄️Freeze Advisory Please be careful and stay out of roadways! The following overpasses will be closed until tomorrow noon (weather permitting). pic.twitter.com/cOvMQ8dxvB — City of Laredo (@cityoflaredo) February 14, 2021

