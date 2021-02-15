Últimas noticias

Activan refugios por frío extremo en Laredo, Texas


FOTO: ARCHIVO


El reporte meteorológico indica que la temperatura bajará a 6 grados bajo cero

Por Francisco Díaz


LAREDO TX.- Las autoridades de Laredo habilitaron la tarde de este domingo al menos dos refugios para personas que no tengan donde pasar la noche.

El reporte meteorológico indica que la temperatura bajará a 6 grados bajo cero y ante esto se hizo el anuncio de los refugios disponible.

Las personas que necesiten apoyo pueden acudir a Bethany House donde ayer en la tarde aún había capacidad para recibir personas desamparadas.
Por su parte en el Instituto Holding tambien hay espacio disponible y una comida caliente.

Para mayores informes las personas pueden llamar al 311.


