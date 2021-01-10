VIDEO: Llega tormenta de invierno a Texas; amanece con nieve

AUSTIN,TEXASKXAN) -El clima del domingo en el centro de Texas cambio de lluvias tempranas en la mañana a fuertes caídas de temperatura y una tormenta invernal, con nieve en ciertas áreas.

🚨Many parts of Texas are seeing significant snowfall that will continue throughout the day.🚨

⚠️If you don’t have to be out on the roadways, please stay home.⚠️

For those who must travel:

✅Check Road Conditions at https://t.co/VJ67fGL6H2

✅Reduce Speed

✅Maintain Distance

— Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) January 10, 2021