VIDEO: Llega tormenta de invierno a Texas; amanece con nieve

AUSTIN,TEXASKXAN) -El clima del domingo en el centro de Texas cambio de lluvias tempranas en la mañana a fuertes caídas de temperatura y una tormenta invernal, con nieve en ciertas áreas.
🚨Many parts of Texas are seeing significant snowfall that will continue throughout the day.🚨
⚠️If you don’t have to be out on the roadways, please stay home.⚠️
For those who must travel:
✅Check Road Conditions at https://t.co/VJ67fGL6H2
✅Reduce Speed
✅Maintain Distance
— Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) January 10, 2021
Austin Energy informa que más de 8,000 hogares están sin electricidad en medio de la tormenta de invierno que llegó al centro de Texas esta mañana.
❄⛄SNOW IS ON THE WAY: Check on the snowfall at 6:30 a.m. in Lubbock, Texas. We are expected to see snowfall here in Central Texas within an hour or two. Send us your snow pictures, we’d love to see them! How are you feeling about the upcoming snow? pic.twitter.com/YL1xhnlKib
— KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) January 10, 2021
La mayoría de las casas afectadas por los cortes se encuentran a ambos lados de la I-35 en el vecindario de St Johns en el centro de Austin. Según Austin Energy, alrededor de 5.500 hogares en esa área no tienen electricidad.
Otras 2,383 casas en el noroeste de Austin, al oeste de la US 183, se han visto afectadas por cortes, al igual que poco más de 200 casas en Mount Bonnell Road. En el oeste de Austin.
Snow fall in Austin Texas!! pic.twitter.com/j4xk63Y1e5
— Debu (@debapdutta) January 10, 2021
El meteorólogo de KXAN, David Yeomans, está rastreando la nieve a medida que cae en el centro de Texas hoy.
“Incluso en el centro de la ciudad, cuando estamos saliendo del estudio cerca de UT, la lluvia ya ha pasado a esta nieve pesada y húmeda”, dijo.
A look at the snow from Mount Bonnell! Be careful out there the roads are slick! @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/0ZwRXRVYfG
— Nabil Brent Remadna KXAN (@RemadnaKXAN) January 10, 2021
Love the snowfall in #texas today @KVUE @KVUE @KXAN_Weather #pflugerville #snow on palms! pic.twitter.com/Z4FTwiFOUw
— David Franklin, USN (@dsfranklin_atx) January 10, 2021
I’m 39 and I’ve seen snow fall and accumulate probably less than 20 times in my whole life here in Texas.
So little things like this seem pretty amazing when they happen. pic.twitter.com/t3daAqxpf0
— SecretGhostChampion (@SecretGhostBand) January 10, 2021
Insane Central Texas snowfall rate in Waco now! Time: 12:30p. #txwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/U7EKfQtVQE
— Matt Hines (@MattHinesTX) January 10, 2021
Plano, Texas this morning.
First snowfall here in a couple years. #IsThisTexasOrMinnesota pic.twitter.com/n322Er53ad
— Keith Leventhal (@KeithLeventhal) January 10, 2021