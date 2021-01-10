Últimas noticias

VIDEO: Llega tormenta de invierno a Texas; amanece con nieve


Cae nieve en varias regiones de Texas


Este domingo Texas amanecio con nieve ¿Alcanzará nevada a los Dos Laredos?

Por KXAN


AUSTIN,TEXASKXAN) -El clima del domingo en el centro de Texas cambio de lluvias tempranas en la mañana a fuertes caídas de temperatura y una tormenta invernal, con nieve en ciertas áreas.

Austin Energy informa que más de 8,000 hogares están sin electricidad en medio de la tormenta de invierno que llegó al centro de Texas esta mañana.

La mayoría de las casas afectadas por los cortes se encuentran a ambos lados de la I-35 en el vecindario de St Johns en el centro de Austin. Según Austin Energy, alrededor de 5.500 hogares en esa área no tienen electricidad.

Otras 2,383 casas en el noroeste de Austin, al oeste de la US 183, se han visto afectadas por cortes, al igual que poco más de 200 casas en Mount Bonnell Road. En el oeste de Austin.

El meteorólogo de KXAN, David Yeomans, está rastreando la nieve a medida que cae en el centro de Texas hoy.

“Incluso en el centro de la ciudad, cuando estamos saliendo del estudio cerca de UT, la lluvia ya ha pasado a esta nieve pesada y húmeda”, dijo.

